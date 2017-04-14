BBBTV12

Julie Ann Ooten Rains, Deer Lodge

Mrs. Julie Ann Ooten Rains, age 41, of Deer Lodge went home to be with the Lord 
Wednesday April 12, 2017. 
 
She was preceded in death by her parents: Cletus and Carolyn Houston Ooten. 
 
She is survived by a daughter: Emily Rains. 
And her siblings: Darien Ooten, Karen Wyatt, Abby Griffith and Tina Ooten. 
 
The family will receive friends Saturday April 15, 2017 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at 
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will be 3:00 PM in the chapel of 
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Interment will follow in the Adams Hill Cemetery. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburghonored to be serving the Rains family. 

