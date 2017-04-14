Obituaries

Benny Lawson, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Benny Lawson, age 60, a resident of Harriman, TN, passed away on April 12, 2017. Benny was born in Oliver Springs on November 27, 1956 and lived his whole life in this area. He worked at Y-12 for ten years and has worked in construction since. Benny loved fishing, dancing, karaoke, playing league softball, and most of all spending time with his family. He loved his kids and grandkids very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Lucille Lawson; by his sisters: Ruth Nation and Francis King; by his father-in-law Glen Hester; by his brother-in-law Junior Hester; and by his nephew Carl Norton, Jr.

Benny is survived by his wife Vickie Lawson; by his children: Kim Jackson, Miranda Rusinek and husband, David, Wesley Lawson and wife, Kayla, and Skyler Gilliam; by his grandchildren: Josh, Matthew, Elijah, and Madison Grizzle, Caitlin, Destiny, Kaden, and Annabelle Rusinek, Kalionna, Donoven, Isaiah, Trinity, Sophia, and Bentley Lawson; by his great-grandchild Riley Melton; by his brother James Lawson and wife, Vickie; by his sisters Sue Loy and husband, Kenny, Kathy Stockton and husband, Terry, and Jeannia Lawson; and by 19 nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 17, 2017 between the hours of 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jeff Parrott officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Oliver Springs City Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the funeral home. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lawson family. An online message may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

