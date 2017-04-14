Obituaries

Phyllis Ellis, 60, of Harriman

Mrs. Phyllis Ellis, age 60 of Harriman, passed away peacefully at home on April 13, 2017 after a brave and courageous battle with ALS. She worked at Methodist Medical Center for many years before becoming a small business owner in Harriman.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Mary Kate Wright

And one sister: Mary Ellen Bailey.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years: Steve Ellis

Two sons: Randy Ellis and his wife Hannah and Jason Ellis, both of Harriman

One grandson: Bryson Ellis

Two brothers: Arnold and Calvin Wright

A special sister in law: Fay McDaniels

Special friends: Becky Tapp and Claude and Judy Prater

And host of other nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday April 17, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Swan Pond Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. Wayne Nelson, Jason Roberts and Eddie Killion officiating. The graveside service will be held Tuesday April 18, 2017 at 11:00 AM in the Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pall Bearers: Wayne Best, Kenyon Mee, Tony Brown, Dennis Ferguson, Tom McFarland, Larry Wayne Bridges, David Hacker and Jason Ellis.

The entire Roane County Commission will serve as honorary pall bearers.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Ellis family.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

