Obituaries

Perry Krainik, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Perry Krainik, 53, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at his home in Rockwood.

Perry was a kind and compassionate person who loved to waterski. He skied in the Eskimo Escapades for 14 years from 1999’-2011’ and he taught others how to ski along the way. He was a loving brother, uncle; fiancé, and friend. Perry was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Jean Krajnik ( Krainik ).

Perry was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Jean Krajnik ( Krainik ).

Perry is survived by a sister Emily Krainik of Asheville, NC., a brother Joe Krainik and a niece Krystin Zelek of Lancaster, PA;a sister Gail O’Hearn of Dana Point, CA., a brother Gary Krajnik of Manitowoc, Wi.; a fiancé Sharon Shirley and 2 nieces Angel and Faith French of Rockwood, TN.

Arrangements are as follows: The family will receive friends from 7-8 P.M. on Tuesday, April 18th, at If I Be Lifted Up Church 201 Bradshaw Hollow Road, Rockwood, Tn. With Pastor Brian Hines officiating.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the Family of Perry Krainik

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

