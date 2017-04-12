BBBTV12

Shirley Jean Foust, LaFollette (formerly of Rocky Top)

Shirley Jean Foust, age 70 of LaFollette, formerly of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away Friday, April 7, 2017 at the LaFollette Medical Center. Jean was born on July 13, 1946, to the late Robert and Dorothy Mounce Murray in the Beech Grove Community, Tennessee. She was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church. She loved her dogs, birds, going to flea markets, yard sales, and being outdoors. Jean was funny and loved to entertain. She always kept everyone laughing.  In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Foust, sisters, infant sister, Mildred Murray, Mary “Sally” Slover.
Survivors:
Children                                Dewayne Collins and Brenda                              Caryville
                                                Kathy Jo and Walt Watts                                   West Blocton, AL
                                                BJ and Charles Stager                                       Alcoa
                                                Ray and Amy Collins                                          Caryville
Brother                                 Johnny Mac Murray                                              Lake City
Sisters                                     Alma McCreary                                                          Jacksboro
                                                Cricket Foster and Jim                                               Lake City
                                                Karen O’Dell                                                            Jackson, GA
 Grandchildren                        Tiffany Marie Brown and James                               Douglasville, GA
                                                Chelsey Stevenson                                                 West Blocton, AL
                                                Kevin Stevenson                                                     Clarksville
                                                Misty Seiber and children Shyann and Ivy     Caryville
   2 Great Grandchildren and one on the way
Special Friend                      Muriel Collins                                                          Lake City
Along with many other family members and friends.
Visitation:  5:00 to 7:00pm, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 7:00pm Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev.  Lynn Mowery officiating.
 Friends and Family will meet at Beech Grove Cemetery on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 2:00 PM for Jean’s interment.
 
You can also view Charles’s guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN in charge of arrangements.

