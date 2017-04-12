Obituaries

Shirley Jean Foust, LaFollette (formerly of Rocky Top)

Shirley Jean Foust, age 70 of LaFollette, formerly of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away Friday, April 7, 2017 at the LaFollette Medical Center. Jean was born on July 13, 1946, to the late Robert and Dorothy Mounce Murray in the Beech Grove Community, Tennessee. She was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church. She loved her dogs, birds, going to flea markets, yard sales, and being outdoors. Jean was funny and loved to entertain. She always kept everyone laughing. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Foust, sisters, infant sister, Mildred Murray, Mary “Sally” Slover.

Survivors:

Children Dewayne Collins and Brenda Caryville

Kathy Jo and Walt Watts West Blocton, AL

BJ and Charles Stager Alcoa

Ray and Amy Collins Caryville

Brother Johnny Mac Murray Lake City

Sisters Alma McCreary Jacksboro

Cricket Foster and Jim Lake City

Karen O’Dell Jackson, GA

Grandchildren Tiffany Marie Brown and James Douglasville, GA

Chelsey Stevenson West Blocton, AL

Kevin Stevenson Clarksville

Misty Seiber and children Shyann and Ivy Caryville

2 Great Grandchildren and one on the way

Special Friend Muriel Collins Lake City

Along with many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00pm, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00pm Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lynn Mowery officiating.

Friends and Family will meet at Beech Grove Cemetery on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 2:00 PM for Jean’s interment.

You can also view Charles’s guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN in charge of arrangements.

