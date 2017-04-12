Charles Edward Huckaby Sr, Clinton

Charles Edward Huckaby Sr., age 82, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at his residence. He was born on March 19, 1935 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Everette and Grace Miles Huckaby. Charles proudly served his country in the US Navy during the years of 1956 through 1960. Charles attended Edgemoor Baptist Church. He loved to tinker and play with equipment, and spend time with family and friends. In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his wife Ann Marie Ownby Huckaby, and his brother, Jessie Huckaby.

Survivors:

Son Charles Huckaby Jr and wife Brenda Caryville

Daughter Charlotte Ann Owens and husband Robby Clinton

Brother Wayne Huckaby and wife Carol Oak Ridge

Sister Lucille Huckaby Clinton

Grandchildren Adrian Scott Owens and fiancé Heather Freels

Benjamin Tyler Owens and wife Britney

Courtney Graham and husband Benji

Russell Robbins

Pets Buddy and Archie

Several nieces, nephews, and family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 13, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

The Funeral Service will follow visitation at 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 13, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Family and Friends will meet on Friday, April 14, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton for the graveside service with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

You can also view Charles’s guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN in charge of arrangements.