Obituaries

Tony Nolen, Knoxville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Tony Nolen, age 58 of Knoxville passed away on April 11, 2017 at Ft. Sanders Regional in Knoxville. Tony was a member of Second Baptist Church and was a medical courier for Transolutions & Logistics. Throughout his life Tony was an avid book reader, loved cars and drawing. Tony is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Nolen.

He is survived by:

Wife………….. Angela Nolen of Clinton

Mother………… Thelma Nolen of Oak Ridge

Sister……………. Teresa Pratt & husband Todd of Knoxville

Mother-in-law… Charlotte Conlee

Nieces………….. Sarah Bengel

Annabeth Conlee

Nephew…….. Austin Conlee

3 Great nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral services will follow in the chapel with Dr. Michael Thompson and Brother Steve Ross officiating. His burial will be 2:00 pm, Saturday at the Forrest Hill East Cemetery in Memphis, TN. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717 or Second Baptist Church, 777 Public Safety Drive, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

