Obituaries

Gracie Viola Russell Lively, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

On April 10, 2017, Gracie Viola Russell Lively fell into the arms of Jesus. She was 92 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Clarence Lively (Uncle Arthur). She was preceded in death by her parents Logan Lewis Russell and Gypsie Viola Coker Russell. She was also preceded in death by brothers: John Thomas Russell (Budd-o) and Dillard Frank Russell, and sisters Lilly Mazell Lawson, Mable Elizabeth Cagley, Bobbie Jean Huckeby, and Pauline Russell. She was preceded in death by nieces and nephews Alice Fay Cagley, Sharon Kay Hall, Debbie Diane Russell and Linda Ann Aikens. Johnny Logan Russell, Hiskell Lawson, and James Lewis Lawson. Deceased great nephews are Stan Lee Aikens, Michael Clark, and Keith Lively, and a great niece Autumn Russell.

She is survived by sisters Cecil Minnie Rogers of Harriman and Carolyn Ladd of Indianapolis, and by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and other loved ones who will miss her dearly. Gracie loved children and raised many, including some of her siblings. She loved sewing and made dolls and quilts for family members to cherish. She loved the outdoors, and gardening was her favorite hobby. She had a green thumb. She loved to read and was proud to have worked at the Burlington Hosiery Mill. Gracie always put her family before herself. She was a precious soul who will be missed by all who knew her.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, April 13, 2017 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial and graveside services will be held Friday, April 14, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Harriman, TN. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Lively family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

