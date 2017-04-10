BBBTV12

Carol Day Keeney, Kingston

Mrs. Carol Day Keeneyage 67, of Kingstonpassed away Sunday April 9
2017 at The Bridge at Rockwood. Mrs. Carol loved spending time with her 
family and she also loved singing. 
 
She was preceded in death by her husband: Jerry Keeney 
And her parents: William “Hub” and Gertrude Ladd 
 
She is survived by two daughters: Adie Reid and husband Chad and Trudi Day 
Four grandchildren: Rebecca Woolsey and husband Jay, Katharine Knaps, 
Landon Messer and Emily Reid 
And a host of other family, friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will meet at Kingston Memorial Gardens on Wednesday April 12, 
2017 at 1:00 PM for a graveside service. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harrimanhonored to be serving the Keeney family. 

