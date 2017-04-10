Obituaries
Carol Day Keeney, Kingston
Mrs. Carol Day Keeney, age 67, of Kingston, passed away Sunday April 9,
2017 at The Bridge at Rockwood. Mrs. Carol loved spending time with her
family and she also loved singing.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Jerry Keeney
And her parents: William “Hub” and Gertrude Ladd
She is survived by two daughters: Adie Reid and husband Chad and Trudi Day
Four grandchildren: Rebecca Woolsey and husband Jay, Katharine Knaps,
Landon Messer and Emily Reid
And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family will meet at Kingston Memorial Gardens on Wednesday April 12,
2017 at 1:00 PM for a graveside service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Keeney family.