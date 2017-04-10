BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Edna L. “Betty” Johnson, Harriman

Obituaries

Edna L. “Betty” Johnson, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mrs. Edna L. “Betty” Johnson, age 86 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 10, 2017 at the 
Harriman Care & Rehab Center in Harriman, Tennessee.  Mrs. Johnson was of the Protestant Faith. Edna was a 
Kind and Compassionate person who loved a laugh along the way.  She was a Loving Sister and Aunt.  She was 
Preceded in Death by Parents: Joseph & Margaret Jacobs; Husband: Ray Thomas Johnson; A Sister and Brother 
She is survived by: 
Sister: Judy Johnson of Indiana 
Host of Nieces and Nephews 
Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, April 17, 2017 Family will meet at the Lyons View East Tennessee 
Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee at 2:00pm for Graveside Services. 
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Edna L. “Betty” Johnson 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: