Obituaries
Edna L. “Betty” Johnson, Harriman
Mrs. Edna L. “Betty” Johnson, age 86 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 10, 2017 at the
Harriman Care & Rehab Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Mrs. Johnson was of the Protestant Faith. Edna was a
Kind and Compassionate person who loved a laugh along the way. She was a Loving Sister and Aunt. She was
Preceded in Death by Parents: Joseph & Margaret Jacobs; Husband: Ray Thomas Johnson; A Sister and Brother
She is survived by:
Sister: Judy Johnson of Indiana
Host of Nieces and Nephews
Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, April 17, 2017 Family will meet at the Lyons View East Tennessee
Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee at 2:00pm for Graveside Services.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Edna L. “Betty” Johnson