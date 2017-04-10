Obituaries

Eugene “Gene” Curtis Freese, Harriman

Eugene “Gene” Curtis Freese, age 77, of Harriman, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Turkey Creek Medical Center. He was born October 12, 1939, in Bluffton, Indiana. Gene served his country proudly in the United States Army receiving the Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter Badge and the Expert Rifle Badge. After his time in the military, he graduated with a Bachelor ‘ s degree from Purdue University. Gene went on to serve in the Westfield, Indiana Town Council from January 1998 – January 2000 and was also an active member of the Lions Club and the American Legion. He was employed for over 22 years with NIPSCO as a human resources director. Gene loved his family and will sorely be missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Jeanette Freese.

SURVIVORS:

Wife Sally Dunn Freese of Harriman

Children Amanda Miranda of Harriman

Scott A. Freese of LaPorte, IN

Laurie McAlpin of LaPorte, IN

Sister Sharon Freese of LaPorte, IN

A host of extended family and special friends

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery Rotunda with Rev. Randy Griffis and Rev. Kara Foster officiating. Interment will follow, with full military honors conducted by The Tennessee State Veterans Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

