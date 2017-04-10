Obituaries

Johnnie Sharp Braden, Andersonville

Johnnie Sharp Braden, a lifelong resident of Andersonville passed away at her home at the age of 103 on April 7, 2017. Johnnie was an educator for over 44 years with the Anderson County School System. A lifelong member of Andersonville First Baptist Church since 1925 and 72 year member of OES Clinch Valley #369. Throughout her life she was a Christian women who loved her family and will be remembered by be a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, teacher, aunt, and sister. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Braden; parents, Thomas A. and Luda W. Sharp; brothers, Claude, Charles, Earl, and George Sharp; sisters, Lillian Hutson, Anna Lou Welton, and Mary Schubert.

She is survived by:

Son………………… Bobby Joe Braden & wife Betty

Grandchildren… Lyn Braden Oakley & husband Darrell

Andy Braden & wife Robin

Great grandchildren. Natalie Oakley

Jayce Braden

Taygan Childress

A host of special nieces and nephews

The family would like to thank Covenant Hospice nurses and staff; her caregivers Hope Leab, Heather Childress and her special friend Becky Goins for the love and care given to Johnnie during her illness.

The family will receive friends 1200-2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home followed by an Eastern Star Service in the chapel. Her funeral will follow the Eastern Star Service with Rev. Larry Ridenour officiating. Johnnie’s burial will follow her funeral service at the Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

