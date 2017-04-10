BBBTV12

Bryan Phillips, Athens

Mr. Bryan Phillips, age 50 of Athens, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at The Health Center at 
Standifer Place in Chattanooga, Tennessee.  Bryan was a Member of the Keith Memorial United Methodist Church 
in Athens, Tennessee.  He is preceded in death by Mother: Tina Daniels 
He is survived by: 
Uncle: Jerry Bryan of Athens, Tennessee 
Aunt: Jane Knox of Athens, Tennessee 
Arrangements are as Follows: A Family Memorial Service will be at a Later Date. 
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Bryan Phillips 

