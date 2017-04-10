Obituaries
Bryan Phillips, Athens
Mr. Bryan Phillips, age 50 of Athens, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at The Health Center at
Standifer Place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Bryan was a Member of the Keith Memorial United Methodist Church
in Athens, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by Mother: Tina Daniels
He is survived by:
Uncle: Jerry Bryan of Athens, Tennessee
Aunt: Jane Knox of Athens, Tennessee
Arrangements are as Follows: A Family Memorial Service will be at a Later Date.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Bryan Phillips