Obituaries
Bettie Joe (Heiskell) Lawson, Powell
Lawson, Bettie Joe (Heiskell) age 87, of Powell, born November 5, 1929, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 6 AM. Bettie was a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Providence Church where she served many faithful years as church secretary. Bettie loved crafts and was owner and operator of Country Collections in Crossville and Emily Ann’s in Claxton. Mom will be dearly missed by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Estelle (Hagler) Heiskell, her husband of 62 years, Max: daughter, Sheri: sister, Pansy Livingston and brother, Dan Heiskell.
She leaves behind:
Sons………………………Ray (Debbie) Lawson
Dan (Beth) Lawson
Grandchildren………Chris (Shelly) Lawson
Emily Lawson
Two Great Grandchildren
Sisters…………………..Peggy Mingle
Carolyn (Bill) Phillips
Brother…………………Jerry Heiskell
Sister-in-law…………Carolyn Heiskell
Brother-in-law……..Junior (Margaret) Lawson
Floyd Lawson
Numerous nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 11, 2017 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor David Simpson officiating. Burial will conclude services in Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Pat Summit Foundation; 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101; Knoxville, TN 37902
The family would like to express their special thank you to the staff of Brookdale in Oak Ridge for their loving support for their mom over the last couple of years. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com