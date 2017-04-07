BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Bryan Hood, Rockwood

Obituaries

Bryan Hood, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mr. Bryan Hood, age 86 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at his 
residence.  Mr. Hood was a Member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church where he was a 50-Year 
Choir Member.  He was a RHS Graduate in the Class of 1948.  He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy 
serving during the Korean War.  Upon returning from his Military Service, He went on the Tennessee 
Tech University where he attained a B.S. Degree in Business Management. Bryan was a Retiree from 
Martin-Marietta in Oak Ridge as a Control Supervisor with 23 years’ service. Bryan was an avid U. T. 
Football Fan.  Above all he was a Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend to all who 
crossed his path in Life.  He is preceded in death by Parents: E.C. & Birdie Hood; Brothers: Lawrence, 
Roy, John and Tom Hood; Sisters: Ione Figlock, Betty Qualls, and Margie Hood Griffis; Father and 
Mother-in-law: Elmer & Linda Edwards; Several Brothers and Sister-in-laws 
He is survived by: 
Wife of 57 Years: Dawn Hood of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Daughter: Suzanne Hood Kirk (Brian) of Ooltewah, Tennessee 
2 Grandchildren: Holt & Annalise 
Brothers: Rev. James Hood (Ralphine) of Seymour, Tennessee 
Bob Hood (Emma) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Sisters: Lois Mattson of Georgetown, Tennessee 
Kathryn “Kat” Stephens (Bill) of Crossville, Tennessee 
Faye Long (Bill) of Chickamauga, Georgia 
Sister-in-laws: Peggy Edwards of Knoxville, Tennessee 
Margaret Edwards of Greenville, Tennessee 
Brother-in-law: Charles Hembree of Lexington, Kentucky 
Host of Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins 
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community 
Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, April 8, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 12:00noon to 
2:00pm at The Rockwood United Methodist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee.  Funeral will Follow at 
2:00pm with Rev. Dr. David Lord, Officiating.  Concluding Services and Interment will follow in the 
Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with Full-Military Honors by the U. S. Navy Honor 
Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard.  In Lieu of Flowers, Family requests and 
wishes for Memorials be given to the Rockwood United Methodist Church in Memory of Bryan Hood. 
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Bryan Hood 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: