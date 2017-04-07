Bryan Hood, Rockwood

Mr. Bryan Hood , age 86 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at his

residence. Mr. Hood was a Member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church where he was a 50-Year

Choir Member. He was a RHS Graduate in the Class of 1948. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy

serving during the Korean War. Upon returning from his Military Service, He went on the Tennessee

Tech University where he attained a B.S. Degree in Business Management. Bryan was a Retiree from

Martin-Marietta in Oak Ridge as a Control Supervisor with 23 years’ service. Bryan was an avid U. T.

Football Fan. Above all he was a Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend to all who

crossed his path in Life. He is preceded in death by Parents: E.C. & Birdie Hood; Brothers: Lawrence,

Roy, John and Tom Hood; Sisters: Ione Figlock, Betty Qualls, and Margie Hood Griffis; Father and