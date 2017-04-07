Obituaries
Bryan Hood, Rockwood
Mr. Bryan Hood, age 86 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at his
residence. Mr. Hood was a Member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church where he was a 50-Year
Choir Member. He was a RHS Graduate in the Class of 1948. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy
serving during the Korean War. Upon returning from his Military Service, He went on the Tennessee
Tech University where he attained a B.S. Degree in Business Management. Bryan was a Retiree from
Martin-Marietta in Oak Ridge as a Control Supervisor with 23 years’ service. Bryan was an avid U. T.
Football Fan. Above all he was a Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend to all who
crossed his path in Life. He is preceded in death by Parents: E.C. & Birdie Hood; Brothers: Lawrence,
Roy, John and Tom Hood; Sisters: Ione Figlock, Betty Qualls, and Margie Hood Griffis; Father and
Mother-in-law: Elmer & Linda Edwards; Several Brothers and Sister-in-laws
He is survived by:
Wife of 57 Years: Dawn Hood of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughter: Suzanne Hood Kirk (Brian) of Ooltewah, Tennessee
2 Grandchildren: Holt & Annalise
Brothers: Rev. James Hood (Ralphine) of Seymour, Tennessee
Bob Hood (Emma) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sisters: Lois Mattson of Georgetown, Tennessee
Kathryn “Kat” Stephens (Bill) of Crossville, Tennessee
Faye Long (Bill) of Chickamauga, Georgia
Sister-in-laws: Peggy Edwards of Knoxville, Tennessee
Margaret Edwards of Greenville, Tennessee
Brother-in-law: Charles Hembree of Lexington, Kentucky
Host of Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, April 8, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 12:00noon to
2:00pm at The Rockwood United Methodist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will Follow at
2:00pm with Rev. Dr. David Lord, Officiating. Concluding Services and Interment will follow in the
Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with Full-Military Honors by the U. S. Navy Honor
Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. In Lieu of Flowers, Family requests and
wishes for Memorials be given to the Rockwood United Methodist Church in Memory of Bryan Hood.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Bryan Hood