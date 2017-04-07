Obituaries
Erma Pauline Conn, Deer Lodge
Erma Pauline Conn, age 81 of Deer Lodge, left this world for home on April 6, 2017. She was
preceded in death by her Parents: Sam and Ethel Morgan, her daughter: Debbie Davis,
grandchildren Nikki Conn and Nash Conn, and a host of brothers and sisters.
She was loved beyond measure and will be greatly missed by all the lives she touched.
She is survived by her children: Tony Conn and wife Gail of Cave City, KY
Randy Conn and fiancée Tina of Deer Lodge, TN
Lee Ann Conn and partner Rick of Chestnut Ridge, TN
Grandchildren: Kara Morgan, Katie and Scott Carroll, Casey and Shiloh Meadows, and Barbara
Mucciarone.
Great Grandchildren: Raedeen Conn, Whitley Carroll and Blake Meadows.
Sister: Leah Leach
Brother: Thurman Morgan
Also surviving is a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends Sunday, April 9, 2017 from 1-3 pm Schubert Funeral Home
Sunbright. Funeral services will follow at 3pm with Bro. Doug Morgan officiating, with
internment following in the Union Grove Cemetery, Sunbright, TN.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Schubert Funeral Home.
On-line condolences can be made to www.schubertfuneralhome.com