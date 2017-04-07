BBBTV12

Noah Lee Kennedy, Petros

Noah Lee Kennedy, age 72 of Petros, passed away April 3, 2017 at the Methodist Medical 
Center.  He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Coalfield.  He was preceded 
in death by Parents:  Koran and Arline Kennedy, Brother:  Darlas Kennedy, Sister:  Darlene 
Kennedy. 
 
He is survived by his Daughters:  Arlene Kennedy, Karla Lynn (Josh) Phillips, and Maria Ann 
Kennedy 
Grandchildren:  Elisabeth Rose Phillips, and Haley Marie Kennedy 
Siblings:  Linzie Kennedy, Arlis Kennedy, Evelyn (Ransom) Davis, Lucinda (Arnold) Phillips, 
Koran Kennedy, Willis Kennedy, Diane (Benny) Noe, Carl Kennedy 
Step-Brothers:  Virgil (Bonnie) Carroll, Ed Tackett 
 
Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and friends. 
 
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 6, 2017 from 5-7 pm Schubert Funeral Home 
Wartburg.  Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Bro. Lonnie Cook officiating.  Graveside 
services will be Friday April 7, 2017, 1pm Byrge Cemetery, Devonia, TN 
 
On-line condolences can be made to www.schubertfuneralhome.com

