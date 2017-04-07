Obituaries
Noah Lee Kennedy, Petros
Noah Lee Kennedy, age 72 of Petros, passed away April 3, 2017 at the Methodist Medical
Center. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Coalfield. He was preceded
in death by Parents: Koran and Arline Kennedy, Brother: Darlas Kennedy, Sister: Darlene
Kennedy.
He is survived by his Daughters: Arlene Kennedy, Karla Lynn (Josh) Phillips, and Maria Ann
Kennedy
Grandchildren: Elisabeth Rose Phillips, and Haley Marie Kennedy
Siblings: Linzie Kennedy, Arlis Kennedy, Evelyn (Ransom) Davis, Lucinda (Arnold) Phillips,
Koran Kennedy, Willis Kennedy, Diane (Benny) Noe, Carl Kennedy
Step-Brothers: Virgil (Bonnie) Carroll, Ed Tackett
Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 6, 2017 from 5-7 pm Schubert Funeral Home
Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Bro. Lonnie Cook officiating. Graveside
services will be Friday April 7, 2017, 1pm Byrge Cemetery, Devonia, TN
On-line condolences can be made to www.schubertfuneralhome.com