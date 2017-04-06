Featured

School Board to Revisit Consolidation Plan

The Roane County Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday evening April 6th at 6:30 at The Roane County High School Auditorium due to a large crowd expected to hear about the plans to date over the proposed plan to consolidate all 5 High Schools in the County . After a huge public outcry over the plan the board decided to call

a work session to discuss the issue again and possibly make any adjustments if needed . Their is talk among school leaders that a second plan may be looked at which

would exclude Oliver Springs High and Midway High Schools from the original plan and the work session tomorrow night might be followed up by a special called session

which is scheduled if needed to possibly vote on the new plan if agreed upon . The meeting again at The Roane County High School auditorium in Kingston at 6:30pm

