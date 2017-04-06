BBBTV12

Judy Lynn Lewallen Redmon, Wartburg

Mrs. Judy Lynn Lewallen Redmon, age 44 of Wartburgwent home to be with the 
Lord Wednesday April 5, 2017 surrounded by her family. She was a member of 
Coal Hill Baptist Church. 
 
She was preceded in death by her father: Hillard Lewallen. 
 
She is survived by her husband: Johnny Redmon. 
Three children: Jordan, Isaiah, and Brittany Redmon 
Her mother: Macel Goad Lewallen. 
Two sisters and a brother-in-law: Jill and Joel Byrd, and Jodie Green. 
Special Friends: Bridgett Smith and Teresa Strunk 
And several nieces, nephews, family and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends Friday April 7, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Coal 
Hill Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with Pastor T.J.  
Aytes officiating. The family and friends will meet at Annadell Cemetery on 
Saturday April 8, 2017 at 11:00 AM for the graveside service. 
 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburgin charge of arrangements. 

