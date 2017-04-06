Obituaries
Judy Lynn Lewallen Redmon, Wartburg
Mrs. Judy Lynn Lewallen Redmon, age 44 of Wartburg, went home to be with the
Lord Wednesday April 5, 2017 surrounded by her family. She was a member of
Coal Hill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father: Hillard Lewallen.
She is survived by her husband: Johnny Redmon.
Three children: Jordan, Isaiah, and Brittany Redmon
Her mother: Macel Goad Lewallen.
Two sisters and a brother-in-law: Jill and Joel Byrd, and Jodie Green.
Special Friends: Bridgett Smith and Teresa Strunk
And several nieces, nephews, family and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Friday April 7, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Coal
Hill Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with Pastor T.J.
Aytes officiating. The family and friends will meet at Annadell Cemetery on
Saturday April 8, 2017 at 11:00 AM for the graveside service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, in charge of arrangements.