Dennis Earl Sharna, Andersonville

Dennis Earl Sharna, age 75, of Andersonville passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.  Dennis retired from Y-12 National Security Complex as a Facilities Services Supervisor after 40 years of service.  He was a veteran of the United States Navy.  Throughout his life he loved traveling, and had a talent for home remodeling projects.  Preceded in death his parents, Dan Sharna; mother, Erlene Kelsey.

He is survived by:

Wife………………………          Linda Sharna of Andersonville

Daughter…………………        Sandra & husband Richard Groves of Knoxville

Step daughter…………         Angie Shaver of Knoxville

Step Son………………….        Tim Shaver of Andersonville

Grandchildren…….              Devan & wife Kelci Parrott

Logan & husband Zach Zavels

Great grandchild………..     Lillian Kate Parrott and one expected great grandchild

Sister……………………..         Darlene & husband Mike Diem of Pawleys Island, SC

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Norris Religious Fellowship Church with funeral services to follow.  His graveside will be 10:00 am, Monday at Norris Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be made to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, 2520 Elisha Avenue, Zion, IL 60099.  Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

