Obituaries
Dennis Earl Sharna, Andersonville
Dennis Earl Sharna, age 75, of Andersonville passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Dennis retired from Y-12 National Security Complex as a Facilities Services Supervisor after 40 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Throughout his life he loved traveling, and had a talent for home remodeling projects. Preceded in death his parents, Dan Sharna; mother, Erlene Kelsey.
He is survived by:
Wife……………………… Linda Sharna of Andersonville
Daughter………………… Sandra & husband Richard Groves of Knoxville
Step daughter………… Angie Shaver of Knoxville
Step Son…………………. Tim Shaver of Andersonville
Grandchildren……. Devan & wife Kelci Parrott
Logan & husband Zach Zavels
Great grandchild……….. Lillian Kate Parrott and one expected great grandchild
Sister…………………….. Darlene & husband Mike Diem of Pawleys Island, SC
Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Norris Religious Fellowship Church with funeral services to follow. His graveside will be 10:00 am, Monday at Norris Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be made to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, 2520 Elisha Avenue, Zion, IL 60099. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
holleygamble.com