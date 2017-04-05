Obituaries

Ross Adcock, Coalfield

Ross Adcock, age 74, of Coalfield, crossed from earthly life to eternal life on April 4, 2017, at the Tennova Residential Hospice Center in Knoxville.

Mr. Adcock was preceded in death by his loving parents, Blaine “Toop” and Lorene Adcock; by his father and mother-in-law, William J. and Ola Vann; by a sister, JoAnn Chapman; and by sister-in-laws, Wilma Jean Goins and Helen Adcock.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Shirley Adcock; by brothers: Sammy Adcock, Danny Adcock and wife, Louise, and Dale Adcock and wife, Laureen all of Coalfield; by sisters: Linda Hensley and husband, Jimmy of Harriman and Gail Massengill and husband, Gary of Petros; by nephews: Bill Goins and wife Laura of Knoxville, Greg Adcock of Coalfield, Doug Hensley and wife, Lisa of Crossville, Sammy Chapman, Jr of Indiana, Duane Adcock and wife, Laura of Coalfield and Jason Massengill and wife, Kristin of Oliver Springs; by niece: Jessica Massengill Sexton of Coalfield; by several great-nephews and great-nieces; and a host of extended family and special friends.

Mr. Adcock was born and raised in the Coalfield community before creating a home with his wife in Clinton where he worked for the United States Postal Service for almost 30 years. While living in Clinton, he attended Second Baptist Church. Following his retirement, he and his wife returned to the Coalfield community where he resided until his passing.

Mr. Adcock was a prominent member of his community, who was well known for his large and beautiful gardens as well as his generous nature. Here he also used one of his many talents to serve as a “personal barber” for members of his family. Mr. Adcock was a member of Kellytown Baptist Church in Oliver Springs and attended faithfully until his illness. Ross was an avid fisherman and hunter who took pride in telling of his many fishing and hunting adventures.

Although many accolades could be given to Mr. Adcock for his love and devotion to his wife and family as well as his many talents, the greatest are his strong faith and desire to see others receive the free and wonderful gift of salvation. Through his personal testimony and worship, many people have been greatly blessed and lives have been forever changed. Mr. Adcock’s wife, family, and all who knew him can rest in the sweet assurance that he is awaiting them in Beulah Land.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 6, 2017, between the hours of 5:00 and 7:00 pm, at Kellytown Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastors Gary Massengill and Matt Reed officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held Friday, April 7, 2017, at 11:00 am, at the Western (Estes) Cemetery in Coalfield. Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Adcock family. An online message for the family may be left at www.sharpfh.com

