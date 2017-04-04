Obituaries
Martha “Bobbie” Henegar Parks, Clinton
Martha “Bobbie” Henegar Parks, age 85 of Clinton passed away on April 2, 2017 at The Waters of Clinton. She was a member of Glory Way Baptist Church. Throughout her life she loved crafting, gardening, but most of all quilting. Preceded in death by husband, Ralph Parks; mother, Hazel Guy Lynch; father, Pete Henegar; sister, Mildred Henegar Quillen.
She is survived by:
Sons…………… Gary (Teresa) Parks
Tony (Sheila) Parks
Daughters….. Beverly (David) McGill
Lynda (Billy) Lowe
Grandchildren… Lynda (Chris) Richards
Keith (Shanda) Parks
Martha “MJ” (Arnie) Meredith
Marisa (Jeremiah) Montgomery
Erin (Lucas) Brummett
Jessica Lowe (Jason Linkes)
Kayla Evans (Slade)
Shannon Parks
Jamie (Shelley) Phillips
Great grandchildren. Arnie, Bethany, Sierra, Bryson, Clay, Victoria, Brooklyn,
Andrew, Payton, Sarah, Bryce, Landon, Emmalea, Finley Rose
Expected great grandson
Expected great great grandson… Tucker
Sister…………… Jean Violette
Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at Woodlawn Cemetery, in LaFollette. Pallbearers will be David McGill, Keith Parks, Jamie Phillips, Chris Richards, Andrew Richards, and Billy Lowe. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.