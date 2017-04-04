Obituaries

Martha “Bobbie” Henegar Parks, Clinton

Martha “Bobbie” Henegar Parks, age 85 of Clinton passed away on April 2, 2017 at The Waters of Clinton. She was a member of Glory Way Baptist Church. Throughout her life she loved crafting, gardening, but most of all quilting. Preceded in death by husband, Ralph Parks; mother, Hazel Guy Lynch; father, Pete Henegar; sister, Mildred Henegar Quillen.

She is survived by:

Sons…………… Gary (Teresa) Parks

Tony (Sheila) Parks

Daughters….. Beverly (David) McGill

Lynda (Billy) Lowe

Grandchildren… Lynda (Chris) Richards

Keith (Shanda) Parks

Martha “MJ” (Arnie) Meredith

Marisa (Jeremiah) Montgomery

Erin (Lucas) Brummett

Jessica Lowe (Jason Linkes)

Kayla Evans (Slade)

Shannon Parks

Jamie (Shelley) Phillips

Great grandchildren. Arnie, Bethany, Sierra, Bryson, Clay, Victoria, Brooklyn,

Andrew, Payton, Sarah, Bryce, Landon, Emmalea, Finley Rose

Expected great grandson

Expected great great grandson… Tucker

Sister…………… Jean Violette

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at Woodlawn Cemetery, in LaFollette. Pallbearers will be David McGill, Keith Parks, Jamie Phillips, Chris Richards, Andrew Richards, and Billy Lowe. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

