Tony L. Hale, Andersonville

Tony L. Hale, age 81 of Andersonville passed away at Methodist Medical Center on April 1, 2017. He was born to Milos and Dove Hale of Union County, Tennessee on July 21, 1935. He graduated from Horace Maynard High School with a baseball scholarship to University of Tennessee. He transferred with a full scholarship in baseball to Lincoln Memorial University where he received his bachelor’s degree in Biology/Chemistry. He was enlisted in the 6th Army Veterinary Corp. serving as a Chemist at Oakland, CA Army terminal. He obtained his Master’s Degree + 45 hours in education from Union College. He started his career at Big Ridge Elementary School as a teaching principal. He then came to Anderson County School system as the Chemistry/Biology teacher at Norris High School. While employed at Anderson School System he was principal at Norris Elementary, Glen Alpine Junior High, and Norris High School. Finishing with 20 years as Principal at Clinton Senior High School. He retired with a total of 37 years in Education.

Preceded in death by parents.

He is survived by:

Wife of 59-1/2 years………… Kate Burnside Hale

Son………………….. Scott Hale (Cindy)

Daughter…………. Lora Treece (Danny)

Grandchildren.. Chad Hale (Nikki)

Cayci Perry (Daniel)

Jonathan Treece

Great Grandchildren. Bryzen and Brylee Hale

Sisters…………. Katherine Riddle (Glen)

Rita Coker of Maryville

Brother and sister-in-law.. Mo and Patty Burnside of Middlesboro

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Lance Hitt officiating. His burial will be 11:00 am, Friday at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

