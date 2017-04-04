BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Melody “Lucy” Capps Scofield, Rockwood

Obituaries

Melody “Lucy” Capps Scofield, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Ms. Melody “Lucy” Capps Scofieldage 49, of Rockwood, passed away 
Saturday April 1, 2017 at her home.  
 
She was preceded in death by her mother: Norma Sue Capps 
 
She is survived by one son: Brady Capps 
Her father: Joe Capps 
Two brothers: Joseph Franklin and Thomas David Capps 
Two sisters: Robin Denise Marshall and Nina Elizabeth Freels 
And a host of other family, friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive have a private service at a later date. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harrimanhonored to be serving the Scofield family. 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: