Melody “Lucy” Capps Scofield, Rockwood
Ms. Melody “Lucy” Capps Scofield, age 49, of Rockwood, passed away
Saturday April 1, 2017 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Norma Sue Capps
She is survived by one son: Brady Capps
Her father: Joe Capps
Two brothers: Joseph Franklin and Thomas David Capps
Two sisters: Robin Denise Marshall and Nina Elizabeth Freels
And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive have a private service at a later date.
