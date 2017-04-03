James Dalton Chapman, Pine Orchard Community

Mr. James Dalton Chapman , age 91 of the Pine Orchard Community passed away and went home to be with

the Lord on Friday, March 31, 2017 with his Family by his side. James was a Member of Mt. Teman Baptist

Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Chapman was a Retired Clerk with Southern Railway Railroad with 40+

years of service. He was a World War II Veteran of the U. S. Army. Upon retirement, he enjoyed many years of

gardening and spending time with his Family. He is preceded in death by Parents: Albert & Rosa Chapman; 3