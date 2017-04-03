Obituaries
James Dalton Chapman, Pine Orchard Community
Mr. James Dalton Chapman, age 91 of the Pine Orchard Community passed away and went home to be with
the Lord on Friday, March 31, 2017 with his Family by his side. James was a Member of Mt. Teman Baptist
Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Chapman was a Retired Clerk with Southern Railway Railroad with 40+
years of service. He was a World War II Veteran of the U. S. Army. Upon retirement, he enjoyed many years of
gardening and spending time with his Family. He is preceded in death by Parents: Albert & Rosa Chapman; 3
Brothers; 4 Sisters; and 2 Infant Children
He is survived by:
Wife of 65 years: Alice Grant Chapman of the Pine Orchard Community
2 Daughters: Sheliah Ruppe (Scott) of Pine Orchard
Carol Willborn (Chuck) of White Oak
4 Grandchildren: Sarah Strickland (Wes)
Matt Ruppe (Stacy)
Toni Lane (Jason)
Jessica Fink (Josh)
9 Great-Grandchildren
Several Nieces and Nephews
Many Friends in the Pine Orchard Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, April 4, 2017, The Family will Receive Friends from 11:00am to
12:00noon in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Graveside Services will be held at 12:30pm
in the Mt. Teman Baptist Church Cemetery in Rockwood with Rev. Glen Leffew, officiating.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of MR. James Dalton Chapman