Obituaries
Joseph Landolfi, Kingston
Joseph Landolfi, age 94, of Kingston, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 1, 2017, at his home. He was born March
9, 1923 in Trenton, New Jersey. Joseph was also a United States World War II veteran and worked many years as a
carpenter after serving his country.
Joseph desired to be cremated and his cremains be placed with those of his loving wife, and be sprinkled in the lake or
ocean. His family will see that his wishes are honored.