Charles Tony Sands Sr, Oakdale

Mr. Charles Tony Sands, Sr. age 55 of Oakdale, Tennessee passed away at the Roane Medical Center on

Thursday, March 30, 2017. Tony was a member of Piney Baptist Church in Oakdale. He loved music, cat videos,

