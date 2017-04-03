Obituaries
Charles Tony Sands Sr, Oakdale
Mr. Charles Tony Sands, Sr. age 55 of Oakdale, Tennessee passed away at the Roane Medical Center on
Thursday, March 30, 2017. Tony was a member of Piney Baptist Church in Oakdale. He loved music, cat videos,
working on cars and mountain scenery. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Kathleen Sands; and a sister,
Tammy Martin Jenkins.
Survivors include:
Wife:Susan Sands of Oakdale, TN
Sons:Charlie Sands (Amanda) of Harriman, TN,
James Sands of Oakdale, TN
Ryan Sands of Oakdale, TN
Brandon Sands of Oakdale, TN
5 Grandchildren: Daniel, Kimberley, Isaiah, Christyn, Makayla
Father: Charles Sands of Kingston, TN
Stepmother: Barbara Sands of Kingston, TN
Sisters:Debbie Kennedy (George) of Harriman, TN;
Janie Allen (Jabo) of Oakdale, TN
Brothers-in-law: Eddie Jenkins of Harriman, TN;
Dalton Eble (Karen) of Oakdale, TN
Sister-in-law: Selina Eble of Oakdale, TN
Several nieces and nephews
Visitation services will be Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 5:00-7:00pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 3, 2017 at 3:00pm in Piney Baptist Church, Oakdale with
Pat McGee and Brett Chambers officiating. Interment and Burial will follow at the Piney Cemetery.
Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Charles Tony Sands, Sr.