Joseph “Jo” Gilbert, Oakdale

Mr. Joseph “Jo” Gilbert, age 46 of Oakdalepassed away Friday 
March 31, 2017 at Roane Medical Center.  
 
He is preceded in death by his father: Linsey Gilbert 
 
He is survived by his two daughters: Aaleyah and Linsey Gilbert 
His mother: Sue Gilbert 
One brother: Michael Gilbert 
Two sisters: Lillian Stewart and Nancy and her husband Rick Stewart 
His soulmate: Tonda Ferguson 
And a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends. 
 
The family will hold a private service at a later date. 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Gilbert family. 

