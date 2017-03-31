Obituaries
Joseph “Jo” Gilbert, Oakdale
Mr. Joseph “Jo” Gilbert, age 46 of Oakdale, passed away Friday
March 31, 2017 at Roane Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his father: Linsey Gilbert
He is survived by his two daughters: Aaleyah and Linsey Gilbert
His mother: Sue Gilbert
One brother: Michael Gilbert
Two sisters: Lillian Stewart and Nancy and her husband Rick Stewart
His soulmate: Tonda Ferguson
And a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Gilbert family.