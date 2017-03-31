Obituaries

Kathyrn Cagley Queener, Coalfield

Kathyrn Cagley Queener, of Coalfield, TN, born March 17, 1943 in Jellico, TN, passed away at home March 30, 2017 after a year-long battle with cancer.

Mrs. Queener worked at K-25 and Boeing Oak Ridge, she attended Middle Creek Baptist Church.

Kathryn is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Thomas Cagley, Sr. and Anna Marie Cagley and infant sister Scharlotte Ann Cagley; by in-laws Floyd and Ruth Queener.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Samuel S. Queener (Steve); by son, Michael Queener; by daughter, Lena Russell and husband Kendall; by granddaughter, Jeannette Russell and great granddaughter, Serenity Russell; by brothers, George Cagley and wife Lucy, Bill Cagley and wife Heidi and Tom Cagley and wife Diana; by in –laws, Jack and Margaret Queener, Richard and Emily Queener, also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to extend a special Thank you to caregivers, Toby Lowe, Nerissa Lowe, and Amber Hicks.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, April 1, 2017 between 2:00 pm – 4:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 4:00pm in the chapel with Pastor Corey Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to East TN Children’s Hospital. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Queener family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

