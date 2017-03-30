Obituaries
Joanne “Jan” Mercer Parker, Kingston
Joanne “Jan” Mercer Parker, age 88, passed away on Nov 29, 2016 at the TN State Veteran’s Home in
Knoxville. She had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for several years. She was preceded in death by her
husband of 58 years, John “Jack” Bedell Parker, who passed in 2007.
Jan is survived by children Paul
(Janet) Parker and Joni Parker Morgan, grandchildren Jay Parker, Susannah Morgan, Frederick (Taylor)
Morgan, TR (Robin) Morgan, Kathryn (Richard) Spector, and great-grandchildren Maddie and Katie
Parker; Daniel Morgan; Brian, Tyler and Lucas Morgan; and Sophia Spector.
Jan was born in Boynton Beach FL on Aug 26, 1928 to Paul and Erma (White) Mercer. She had no
siblings. She married Jack Parker in 1949 and they lived a wanderlust life with the US Army until his
retirement at 30 years, never staying more than 2-3 years in one place. After his retirement they
purchased a 5th–wheel trailer and spent 13 years as “gypsies,” visiting every state in the US several times
and volunteering in many state and local parks. They loved the opportunities to travel and passed that
love of culture and languages on to their children. Jan was a gifted artist from her youth and continued
to paint, do needlework, write travel articles and share craft skills into her 80’s. She also loved Girl
Scouting; she was a Brownie and a Girl Scout herself, was her daughter’s leader for many years, and
volunteered at her local Girl Scout museum. Girl Scouting and the arts were things that were truly “her
own” that she could take with her wherever the Army sent the family. Many people commented on her
cheerfulness and sweet smile, and how she was so gracious in dealing with the challenges of their
nomadic lifestyle.
Special thanks are extended to the kind and caring staff of the Tennessee State Veterans
Hospital. They were a blessing to Jan and to her entire family during her last years.
There will be a memorial service at Bethel Presbyterian Church, Kingston TN on April 22, 2017 at
4 pm. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Bethel (203 S. Kentucky St. Kingston TN
37763) for their building fund or for their arts program; to the Girl Scout Museum at Daisy’s Place (1567
Downtown W. Blvd, Knoxville TN 37919); or to a Girl Scout group of your choice.
