Robert (Bob) Cecil McGuffin, a lifelong resident of Roane County
Robert (Bob) Cecil McGuffin, age 90, was born February 24, 1927 and died Wednesday, March 29th at home with
family. Robert, a lifelong resident of Roane County, served as a Marine in World War II. He worked as an electrician for
38 years at Y-12 National Security Complex. He was even busier after retirement volunteering for Habitat for Humanity
and continuing his work for the church. Robert, a long time Christian, was a Deacon at both Trenton Street Baptist
Church and First Baptist Kingston.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, C.E. & Maggie McGuffin; siblings, Charles McGuffin, Pauline Cavin and
Wilda Bebee; son-in-law, Rev. Thomas Tapp. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Zella Mae McGuffin; sister,
Mildred Taylor; sisters-in-law, Velma Snider and Geraldine Godsey; daughters, Gail Tapp, Kaye McGuffin and Janet
Baucom (husband Terry); former son-in-law, Mike Miller; eldest granddaughter, Michelle Harris; grandchildren, Bobby
Tapp (wife Melissa), April Snodgrass (husband Daniel), Heather Tapp and Aaron Tapp (wife Beth); 2 step-grandchildren;
8 great grandchildren; 30 nieces and nephews; 39 great nieces and nephews; and many caretakers.
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at First Baptist Church Kingston with funeral
service following at 7:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Rev. Dale Darley and Rev. Gary Alley officiating. Graveside
service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of
flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online register book can be signed at
www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.