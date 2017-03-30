Robert (Bob) Cecil McGuffin, a lifelong resident of Roane County

Robert (Bob) Cecil McGuffin , a ge 90, was born February 24, 1927 and died Wednesday, March 29 th at home with

family. Robert, a lifelong resident of Roane County, served as a Marine in World War II. He worked as an electrician for

38 years at Y-12 National Security Complex. He was even busier after retirement volunteering for Habitat for Humanity

and continuing his work for the church. Robert, a long time Christian, was a Deacon at both Trenton Street Baptist