Eleanor England, Oliver Springs

Eleanor England, age 68, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at the Life Care Center of Morgan County.

Eleanor was born March 4, 1949 in Paw Paw, Kentucky. She worked at the Jefferson Fountain in Oak Ridge for over 20 years. She was a member of Kellytown Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. She loved gardening, cooking, and mostly spending time with her family.

Mrs. England is preceded in death by her husband Jackie England, by her father Lawrence Dotson, by a granddaughter Haley White, and by brothers Russell Dotson, Elmer Dotson, and Terry Dotson.

She is survived by her mother Tilda Dotson of Fenton, MI; by her children Jacqueline West and husband Danny of Wartburg, Jeff England of Oliver Springs, Jamie England and fiancé Rita Worthington of Harriman, and Julie Chase and husband Caleb of Sevierville; by brothers Jimmy Dotson, Timmy Dotson, and David Dotson all of Fenton, MI; by sisters Shirley Estep of Fenton, MI, Jean Turzansky of Clarkston, MI and Wanda Stiltner of Scottsburg, IN; by grandchildren Josh Aslinger and Kirsten, Pam Sands and Nathan, Robbie White, Eric England, Jacob England, Grace England, Logan Chase, and Mason Chase; by a great-grandchild Silas Aslinger; also by a special friend Rudy Henderson.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 2, 2017 between the hours of 12:00-2:00pm with a service at 2:00pm in the chapel of Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. A graveside service will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Matt Reed officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the England family. An online message may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

