Marian C. Haga, California

Marian C. Haga, age 93 of California, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, March 13th, 2017. Mrs. Haga was born near Harriman, TN on August 15, 1923. After graduating from Wheat High School in 1941, she continued her education for two years at Carson Newman College (now University) where she played ladies basketball. She later worked for the Manhattan Project in her contribution toward the war effort.

During wartime, she met T/Sgt. William S. Haga of Rockwood, TN and married Sgt. Haga on December 17, 1944. The marriage ended with the passing of her husband in 1998.

A devoted wife and loving mother, Marian was a member of Crievewood United Methodist Church while the family resided in Nashville, TN. She later became a member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church when the family moved to the suburban Atlanta area. While in Georgia, she participated in the delivery of Meals on Wheels for those less fortunate.

She is survived by her two sons, Bruce Haga of Long Beach, CA and Curtis (Priscilla) Haga of Orlando, FL; grand-sons Brad (Amy) Haga of Dallas, TX and Jeff (Rebeca) Haga of Long Beach, CA; great-grandchildren Wiley Haga, Reece Haga, Gabriella Haga and Madeleine Haga.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 1st, 2017, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Marian will be laid to rest at 10:00 am on Sunday, April 2nd, 2017, alongside her husband, Bill, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Her sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Her family gratefully acknowledges and deeply appreciates all the loving kindness and special care extended to Mrs. Haga by relatives, friends and caregivers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Meals on Wheels in her memory. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Marian C. Haga.

