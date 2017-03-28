Obituaries

James Harper Bowman, Greenville, SC (formerly of Roane County)

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. James Harper Bowman, age 94, a resident of Greenville, South Carolina, formerly of Roane County, Tennessee and son of the late John Washington Bowman and Frankie Eblen Bowman, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina. He was born November 26, 1922 and reared in the Caney Ford community of Roane County, Tennessee. He graduated from Roane County High School and earned a B.S. degree in Agricultural Science from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He was married to the former Hazel Tindall of Harriman, Tennessee for 70 years. Mr. Bowman was an employee of Burlington Industries for 34 years, serving in managerial positions in various locations in North Carolina. He was an Ordained Elder of the Presbyterian Church USA. Active in community affairs in various locations where he lived, Mr. Bowman served as a Boy Scout Master, District Chairman of Boy Scouts of America, and as a member of the Davie County Hospital Board. A World War II Veteran, he served in North Africa, France, and various stateside locations. He was honorable discharged in 1946. In 2001, Mr. Bowman and his wife moved to a retirement community, Rolling Green Village in Greenville, South Carolina. At the time of his death, he was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church, Greenville, South Carolina.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bowman was preceded in death by a brother, John Owenby Bowman; sisters, Dixie Bowman Evans, Mary Bowman Moody, and Betty Bowman McCullough.

He is survived by his:

Wife: Hazel Tindall Bowman

Daughters: Lucy Bowman Childers

Tindall Bowman Davenport

2 Granddaughters: Kristen Childers Bumgarner

Katherine Harper Davenport

1 Great Grandson: Torren Gage Bumgarner

Graveside services and interment will be held Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in the Bowman Family Cemetery in the Caney Ford community of Rockwood, Tennessee with Pastor Taylor Phelps officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

