Obituaries
Rosetta Sexton, Lake City
Rosetta Sexton, age 94 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at the Summit
View of Rocky Top. She was born May 5, 1922 in Scott County, TN to the late William and Mary Hutson
Crabtree. Rosetta was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the Christian Fellowship Church for
many years. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Hubert Sexton, sons, Hubert Sexton, Jr.
and Henry Sexton and daughter, Wilma Hawkins.
Survivors:
DaughtersMary SextonClinton
Marie HayesLake City
SonJohnny Sexton & wife PamClemens, MI
Daughter-in-lawEmma Sue SextonLake City
22 Grandchildren
36 Great-Grandchildren
32 Great-Great- Grandchild
Along with many other family members and friends.
Visitation: 6:00pm to 8:00pm, Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8:00pm Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Justin
Phillips officiating.
Friends and Family will meet at 10:15 am on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral
Home to go in funeral procession to the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, TN for an 11:00 am interment.
You can also visit Rosetta’s Guestbook at: www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.