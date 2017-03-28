BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Rosetta Sexton, Lake City

Obituaries

Rosetta Sexton, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Rosetta Sexton, age 94 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at the Summit 
View of Rocky Top.  She was born May 5, 1922 in Scott County, TN to the late William and Mary Hutson 
Crabtree. Rosetta was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the Christian Fellowship Church for 
many years.  She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Hubert Sexton, sons, Hubert Sexton, Jr. 
and Henry Sexton and daughter, Wilma Hawkins. 
 
Survivors: 
 
DaughtersMary SextonClinton 
Marie HayesLake City 
 
SonJohnny Sexton & wife PamClemens, MI 
 
Daughter-in-lawEmma Sue SextonLake City 
 
22 Grandchildren 
36 Great-Grandchildren 
32 Great-Great- Grandchild 
 
Along with many other family members and friends. 
 
 
Visitation:  6:00pm to 8:00pm, Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City. 
Funeral Service: 8:00pm Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Justin 
Phillips officiating. 
 Friends and Family will meet at 10:15 am on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral 
Home to go in funeral procession to the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, TN for an 11:00 am interment. 
 
You can also visit Rosetta’s Guestbook at: www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements. 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: