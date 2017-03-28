BBBTV12

David Paul (Pop) Godsey, Kingston

David Paul (Pop) Godseyage 75, of Kingston, passed away Friday, March 27, 2017 at his residence.  He was born June 
25, 1941 in Johnson City and has been a resident of Roane County since 1952 and was a 1959 graduate of Roane County 
High School. He also attended University of Tennessee where he studied engineering.  He served his country proudly as a 
Staff Sergeant in the United States Air National Guard.  David was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Harriman 
where he served as a deacon for many years and enjoyed church work.  He retired after 35 years, working at both X-10 & 
K-25 Plants, as a Lab Technician.  He was also an Eagle Scout and Boy Scout Master, Troop No. 3333 on Gallaher Road. 
David also enjoyed tractor work, farming and camping with his family as long as his health permitted.  Preceded in death 
by his parents, Wilbert Leon & Margaret Beatrice Dunn Godsey. 
 
SURVIVORS 
 
Loving Wife of 53 yearsNorma Jean Keele Godsey of Kingston 
 
ChildrenSabrina Burnworth & husband, Daryl of Kingston 
Dewayne Godsey & wife, Rene of Kingston 
Jason Godsey & wife, Stacie of Kingston 
David Godsey of Crossville 
 
GrandchildrenDanielle, Isaac, Melissa, Duran, Casey, Hannah, Josh, Samuel, Daniel, Landan 
 
Great-grandchidrenMadisson, Josiah, Seth Aiden 
 
BrothersJames Leon Godsey & wife, Barbara of Hampton 
John Godsey & wife, Beverly of Murfreesboro 
 
Brothers-in-lawDouglas Ray Keele & wife, Rainy of Westford, MA 
Kenneth Dean Keele & wife, Gloria of Littleton, MA 
Bill Keele & wife, Beverly of Springdale, AR 
 
Several extended family members and a host of dear friends 
 
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Home Health Care, and Caris of Lenoir City for all their care and support during his 
illness.   
 
The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:30 pm, Friday, March 31, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service 
following at 1:30 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Bill Keele & Pastor Tim McMichael officiating,  Graveside service will 
follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

