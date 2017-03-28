David Paul (Pop) Godsey, Kingston

David Paul (Pop) Godsey , age 7 5 , of Kingston, passed away Friday, March 27, 2017 at his residence. He was born June

25, 1941 in Johnson City and has been a resident of Roane County since 1952 and was a 1959 graduate of Roane County

High School . He also attended University of Tennessee where he studied engineering. He served his country proudly as a

Staff Sergeant in the United States Air National Guard. David was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Harriman

where he served as a deacon for many years and enjoyed church work. He retired after 35 years, working at both X-10 &

K-25 Plants, as a Lab Technician. He was also a n Eagle Scout and Boy Sc out Master , Troop No. 3333 on Gallaher Road.

David also enjoyed tractor work, farming and camping with his family as long as his health permitted. Preceded in death