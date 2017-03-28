Obituaries
David Paul (Pop) Godsey, Kingston
David Paul (Pop) Godsey, age 75, of Kingston, passed away Friday, March 27, 2017 at his residence. He was born June
25, 1941 in Johnson City and has been a resident of Roane County since 1952 and was a 1959 graduate of Roane County
High School. He also attended University of Tennessee where he studied engineering. He served his country proudly as a
Staff Sergeant in the United States Air National Guard. David was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Harriman
where he served as a deacon for many years and enjoyed church work. He retired after 35 years, working at both X-10 &
K-25 Plants, as a Lab Technician. He was also an Eagle Scout and Boy Scout Master, Troop No. 3333 on Gallaher Road.
David also enjoyed tractor work, farming and camping with his family as long as his health permitted. Preceded in death
by his parents, Wilbert Leon & Margaret Beatrice Dunn Godsey.
SURVIVORS
Loving Wife of 53 yearsNorma Jean Keele Godsey of Kingston
ChildrenSabrina Burnworth & husband, Daryl of Kingston
Dewayne Godsey & wife, Rene of Kingston
Jason Godsey & wife, Stacie of Kingston
David Godsey of Crossville
GrandchildrenDanielle, Isaac, Melissa, Duran, Casey, Hannah, Josh, Samuel, Daniel, Landan
Great-grandchidrenMadisson, Josiah, Seth Aiden
BrothersJames Leon Godsey & wife, Barbara of Hampton
John Godsey & wife, Beverly of Murfreesboro
Brothers-in-lawDouglas Ray Keele & wife, Rainy of Westford, MA
Kenneth Dean Keele & wife, Gloria of Littleton, MA
Bill Keele & wife, Beverly of Springdale, AR
Several extended family members and a host of dear friends
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Home Health Care, and Caris of Lenoir City for all their care and support during his
illness.
The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:30 pm, Friday, March 31, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service
following at 1:30 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Bill Keele & Pastor Tim McMichael officiating, Graveside service will
follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.