Vivian McNelly Pogue, Knoxville

Mrs. Vivian McNelly Pogue , age 86, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of

Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Turkey Creek

Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born July 31, 1930 in Rockwood,

Tennessee. She was a member of the Eureka Baptist Church in Rockwood and always

had a great sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel

Thomas McNelly and Mary Betty Andrews McNelly; husband, James E. “Poss” Pogue;

very special niece, Martha “Sister” Smith; brothers, Reuben McNelly, Ardell McNelly,

Howard McNelly, and Clarence McNelly; and two infant sisters, Flossie McNelly and