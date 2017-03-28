Obituaries
Vivian McNelly Pogue, Knoxville
Mrs. Vivian McNelly Pogue, age 86, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of
Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Turkey Creek
Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born July 31, 1930 in Rockwood,
Tennessee. She was a member of the Eureka Baptist Church in Rockwood and always
had a great sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel
Thomas McNelly and Mary Betty Andrews McNelly; husband, James E. “Poss” Pogue;
very special niece, Martha “Sister” Smith; brothers, Reuben McNelly, Ardell McNelly,
Howard McNelly, and Clarence McNelly; and two infant sisters, Flossie McNelly and
Martha McNelly.
Survivors include:
Brother:Arvel McNelly of Rockwood, TN
Sister-in-law:Cleo McNelly of Rockwood, TN
Special Nephew:Benny Marney of Rockwood, TN
And a Host of Nieces, Nephews, Other Relatives and Friends.
The family would like to especially thank Paul and Martha Smith and family who cared
for Vivian for the past six years.
Family and friends will meet on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 2:45 p.m. in the Roane
Memorial Gardens in Rockwood for Graveside services and interment at 3:00 p.m. with
Tim Smith officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eureka Baptist
Church, 1510 Eureka Road, Rockwood, TN 37854. An online register is available at
www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs.
Vivian McNelly Pogue.