John David Bolden, Kingston

John David Bolden, age 62, of Kingston, passed away suddenly WednesdayMarch 22, 2017 
while on vacation in the Virgin Islands.  He was born November 19, 1954 in Kingston and 
was a life long resident of Roane County.  He was also a member of South Harriman Baptist 
Church.   He graduated from Roane County High School and after high school, David served 
his country proudly as a Licensed Practical Nurse in the United States Air Force.  He is 
preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Robert (Bob) Bolden & Maxine Plemons Bolden; 
brother, Scotty Bolden and special aunt, Marie Ladd.  
 
 
SURVIVORS 
 
 
Fiancee Linda Townsend of Kingston 
 
BrothersRev. Larry Bolden & wife, Retta of Kingston 
Sam Bolden & wife, Gloria of Kingston 
Tim Bolden & wife, Shannon of Kingston 
Mike Bolden & wife, Teresa of Kingston 
 
SisterRebekah Lawhon of Kingston 
 
Sister-in-lawRoma Bolden of Kingston 
 
A host of nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear & special friends  
 
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Southwest Point 
Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the sanctuary with Rev. Larry 
Bolden and Rev. Matt Edwards officiating.  Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Friday at 
Calvary Cemetery, with full military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. 
Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements. 

