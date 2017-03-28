John David Bolden, Kingston

John David Bolden , age 62 , of Kingston , passed away suddenly Wednes day , March 22 , 2017

while on vacation in the Virgin Islands. He was born November 19, 1954 in Kingston and

was a life long resident of Roane County . He was also a member of South Harriman Baptist

Church. He gr aduate d from Roane County High School and a fter high school, David served

his country proudly as a Licensed Practical Nurse in the United States Air Force. He is

preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Robert (Bob) Bolden & Maxine Plemons Bolden;