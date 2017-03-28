Obituaries
John David Bolden, Kingston
John David Bolden, age 62, of Kingston, passed away suddenly Wednesday, March 22, 2017
while on vacation in the Virgin Islands. He was born November 19, 1954 in Kingston and
was a life long resident of Roane County. He was also a member of South Harriman Baptist
Church. He graduated from Roane County High School and after high school, David served
his country proudly as a Licensed Practical Nurse in the United States Air Force. He is
preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Robert (Bob) Bolden & Maxine Plemons Bolden;
brother, Scotty Bolden and special aunt, Marie Ladd.
SURVIVORS
Fiance’e Linda Townsend of Kingston
BrothersRev. Larry Bolden & wife, Retta of Kingston
Sam Bolden & wife, Gloria of Kingston
Tim Bolden & wife, Shannon of Kingston
Mike Bolden & wife, Teresa of Kingston
SisterRebekah Lawhon of Kingston
Sister-in-lawRoma Bolden of Kingston
A host of nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear & special friends
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Southwest Point
Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the sanctuary with Rev. Larry
Bolden and Rev. Matt Edwards officiating. Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Friday at
Calvary Cemetery, with full military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard.
Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.