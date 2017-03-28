Obituaries
David Allen Wright, Kingston
David Allen Wright, age 63, of Kingston, passed away Friday, March 24, 2017 at his home. He was born July 18, 1953
in Athens and was a life long resident of East Tennessee. He was a 1971 graduate of Roane County High School and also
attended ETSU and LSU School of Banking. He had worked at First National Bank and also C&C Bank in Roane
County. David’s grandchildren were his hearts pride and joy. Time spent with them was very special to him. He loved
being outdoors, especially with his family. David enjoyed taking walks in the woods, fishing and boating on the lake. He
was also an avid craftsman and enjoyed making anything with his hands. Preceded in death by his son, Steven Wright; and
his father, Woodrow W. Wright, Sr.
SURVIVORS
Son & Daughter-in-law Jeff & Shannon Wright of Knoxville
Mother Betty Lou Starr Wright of Kingston
Grandchildren Cameron Delaney Wright and Madison Emery Wright of Knoxville
Brothers & Sisters-in-law Michael & Linda Wright & daughters, Michelle Hulon & Sandra
Wright of Fayetteville, NC
Woody & Vonnie Wright & daughter, Carli Wright of Alexandria, IN
Great-niece & nephew Caitlin & Patrick Bohannon, children of Michelle Hulon
A host of extended family and dear friends
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with
funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Gary Alley officiating. David requested a private interment.
Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all
arrangements.