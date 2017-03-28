David Allen Wright, Kingston

David Allen Wright , age 6 3 , of Kingston , passed away Friday, March 24, 2017 at his home. He was born July 18, 1953

in Athens and was a life long resident of East Tennessee. He was a 1971 graduate of Roane County High School and also

attended ETSU and LSU School of Banking. He had worked at First National Bank and also C&C Bank in Roane

County. David’s grandchildren were his heart s pride and joy. Time spent with them was very special to him. He loved

being outdoors, especially with his family. David enjoyed taking walks in the woods, fishing and boating on the lake. He

was also an avid craftsman and enjoyed making anything with his hands. Preceded in death by his son, Ste v en Wright; and