BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / David Allen Wright, Kingston

Obituaries

David Allen Wright, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
David Allen Wright, age 63, of Kingston, passed away Friday, March 24, 2017 at his home.  He was born July 18, 1953 
in Athens and was a life long resident of East Tennessee.  He was a 1971 graduate of Roane County High School and also 
attended ETSU and LSU School of Banking.  He had worked at First National Bank and also C&C Bank in Roane 
County.  David’s grandchildren were his hearts pride and joy.  Time spent with them was very special to him.  He loved 
being outdoors, especially with his family. David enjoyed taking walks in the woods, fishing and boating on the lake.  He 
was also an avid craftsman and enjoyed making anything with his hands. Preceded in death by his son, Steven Wright; and 
his father, Woodrow W. Wright, Sr. 
 
SURVIVORS 
 
Son & Daughter-in-law      Jeff & Shannon Wright of Knoxville 
 
Mother       Betty Lou Starr Wright of Kingston 
 
Grandchildren       Cameron Delaney Wright and Madison Emery Wright of Knoxville 
 
Brothers & Sisters-in-law     Michael & Linda Wright & daughters, Michelle Hulon & Sandra 
        Wright of Fayetteville, NC 
       Woody & Vonnie Wright & daughter, Carli Wright of Alexandria, IN 
 
Great-niece & nephew       Caitlin & Patrick Bohannon, children of Michelle Hulon            
 
A host of extended family and dear friends 
 
 
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with 
funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Gary Alley officiating.  David requested a private interment.  
Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all 
arrangements.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: