Effie Elizabeth Bradley Carlson, Oak Ridge

LOCAL MUSICIAN, TEACHER, AND MENTOR

Effie Elizabeth Bradley Carlson, 92, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Courtyards Senior Living in Oak Ridge. Effie was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, to James and Edith Bradley. While growing up in rural Massachusetts, her parents ran a “poor farm” during the Depression and her grammar school was a two-room schoolhouse. Throughout her life, Effie had a zest for living, a keen sense of humor, and Yankee sensibility.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in music education at the University of Connecticut and a master’s degree in musicology at the University of Tennessee. Her master’s thesis was on twelve-tone music in twentieth century piano literature. In 1970, she published A Bio-Bibliographical Dictionary of Twelve-Tone and Serial Composers.

Effie married Tom Carlson in 1950. They moved to Baltimore where Effie taught high school music and English. In 1954 they moved to Oak Ridge where Effie became active in the movement to desegregate Oak Ridge businesses. Additionally, she became very involved in the music community here. In her younger years, she played violin in the Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra and performed in several ORCMA coffee concerts. In the early 1960s she was choir director/organist at Kern Memorial United Methodist Church. Effie taught private piano lessons for over 30 years and was a friend and mentor to her students.

Effie enjoyed playing chamber music and two-piano music. She frequently invited friends to her home to play. Her other interests included golf, tennis, hiking, nature, knitting, sewing, reading, astronomy, and science. Effie remained a lifelong learner.

Effie and Tom spent 1966-67 in Sweden while Tom was on assignment from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. While there, they became friends with Eva and Anders Fahlman. They maintained their friendship through the years.

Effie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James, her sister Edith, and her husband Tom.

In addition to the Fahlmans, special friends include, Mary Lea Hall, Bill and Sandi Henry, Kathy Moore and Dan Tuxbury, Jim and Angela Nutaro, and favorite sitter, Stacy Dooley.

Special thanks to the staff of Courtyards, East Tennessee Personal Care Services, and Amedysis Hospice for their care of Effie during her last months.

In keeping with Effie’s wishes, her body was cremated and no services will be held.

Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Carlson Family.

We invite you to share your thoughts and memories with the family at jacksonfuneralservices.com

