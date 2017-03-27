Obituaries

John H. Foster, Sr, lifelong resident of AC

Posted on by in Obituaries with

John H. Foster, Sr., age 76, a lifelong resident of this area, passed away, March 26, 2017 at his home. He was born July 9, 1940 in Anderson County.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy Foster & Ola Mae Foster Hunter; by wife, Iris Daphene Foster; by brothers, Adam “Dude” Foster, Earl Foster and James Patterson; by sisters, Verdie Foster and Dola Foster.

John is survived by his son, John H. Foster, Jr. of Oliver Springs; by daughters, Sherry Foster, Teresa Foster Finks, Lisa Foster and Neda Foster all of Oliver Springs; by sisters, Barbara West of Oliver Springs and Zola Keathley of Coalfield; by grandchildren, Angela McKamey, Matthew Tucker, B.J. Phillips, Brandon Owens, Chloe Owens, Miranda Turpin, Casey Foster, Christian Phillips, Jordan Palmer, Reagan Palmer, Heather Norman, Noah Norman, Jacob Patterson and Jonathan Allan Foster; by ten great grand children and a host of extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 30, 2017 between the hours of 6:00pm -8:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 8:00pm in the chapel with Brother Eugene Hunter officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Foster and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

