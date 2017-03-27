Obituaries

Matthew Hill, Lenoir City

Matthew Hill, age 37 of Lenoir City, formerly of Clinton went home to be with his heavenly father on March 26, 2017. Matt graduated from Clinton High School in 1997. Throughout his life he loved listening to music and watching his nephew “Little Matt” (Matt Ramsey) play professional baseball, but most of his time was spent with his son, Riley. He had a heart of gold and loved everyone around him, including his grandmother, Floella Skaggs who preceded him in death.

He is survived by:

Son….. Riley Hill of Lenoir City

Parents….. Tim and Phyllis Hill of Lenoir City

Wife….. Misty Hill of Lenoir City

Sisters….. Vicki Ledbetter of Florida

Melody Henderson of Lafollette

Aunts….. Rochelle Loy and husband Willie

Janice Kidwell

Carlene Indelicato

Nephew….. Matt Ramsey and wife Kirsten

Mother and Father in law….. Ronnie and Kathy Henderson from Jacksboro

Sister in law….. Megan Henderson from Knoxville

Special friends….. Candice Smith

Pauline Myers

Many friends, family and cousins

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday March 29, 2017 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with a celebration of life service to follow in the chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in memory of Matt to Fresh Start 4402 Hinton Road, Knoxville TN 37921. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

