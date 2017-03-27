Obituaries
Matthew Hill, Lenoir City
Matthew Hill, age 37 of Lenoir City, formerly of Clinton went home to be with his heavenly father on March 26, 2017. Matt graduated from Clinton High School in 1997. Throughout his life he loved listening to music and watching his nephew “Little Matt” (Matt Ramsey) play professional baseball, but most of his time was spent with his son, Riley. He had a heart of gold and loved everyone around him, including his grandmother, Floella Skaggs who preceded him in death.
He is survived by:
Son….. Riley Hill of Lenoir City
Parents….. Tim and Phyllis Hill of Lenoir City
Wife….. Misty Hill of Lenoir City
Sisters….. Vicki Ledbetter of Florida
Melody Henderson of Lafollette
Aunts….. Rochelle Loy and husband Willie
Janice Kidwell
Carlene Indelicato
Nephew….. Matt Ramsey and wife Kirsten
Mother and Father in law….. Ronnie and Kathy Henderson from Jacksboro
Sister in law….. Megan Henderson from Knoxville
Special friends….. Candice Smith
Pauline Myers
Many friends, family and cousins
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday March 29, 2017 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with a celebration of life service to follow in the chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in memory of Matt to Fresh Start 4402 Hinton Road, Knoxville TN 37921. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
holleygamble.com