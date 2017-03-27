Obituaries
Mark C. Newport, Wartburg
Mr. Mark C. Newport, age 46 of Wartburg, passed away Saturday March 24,
2017. Mark was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a 1989
graduate of Wartburg Central High School.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Connie Cornell Hatton.
His grandparents: Burl and Jean Newport.
He is survived by his father and step-mother: Kenneth and Mary Newport.
His brother and sister-in-law: Shane and April Newport.
His niece: Gracelyn Newport.
A special cousin: Jolee Hayes, along with several aunts, uncles and other family
friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Tuesday March 28, 2017 from 6:00 to 7:00 PM
at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg.
