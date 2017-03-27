BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Mark C. Newport, Wartburg

Obituaries

Mark C. Newport, Wartburg

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mr. Mark C. Newport, age 46 of Wartburg, passed away Saturday March 24, 
2017. Mark was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a 1989 
graduate of Wartburg Central High School. 
 
He was preceded in death by his mother: Connie Cornell Hatton. 
His grandparents: Burl and Jean Newport. 
 
He is survived by his father and step-mother: Kenneth and Mary Newport. 
His brother and sister-in-law: Shane and April Newport. 
His niece: Gracelyn Newport. 
A special cousin: Jolee Hayes, along with several aunts, uncles and other family 
friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends Tuesday March 28, 2017 from 6:00 to 7:00 P
at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, in charge of arrangement.  
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: