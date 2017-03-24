Obituaries

Edsel L. Weaver, Heiskell

Edsel L. Weaver, age 94 of Heiskell passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at his residence. Edsel was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army Air Corp and served his country in World War II. He owned and operated Weaver’s Auto Parts in Clinton. Throughout his life he loved to fish, work on cars, and was a man who loved life! Preceded in death by his wife, Mable Weaver; parents, Monroe and Mary Weaver; grandson, Tracy Weaver; brother, Paul Weaver.

He is survived by:

Son…………………… Eddy Weaver & wife Dianna of Heiskell

Sister……………….. Barbara Weaver of Naples, FL

Grandchildren…. Kelli Randolph & husband Edmond of Powell

Craig Keller & wife Samantha of Cordova

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, March 27, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Charles Tindell, Rev. Kenneth Snow, Rev. Jack Gwinn. Edsel’s graveside will be 1:00 pm, Tuesday at Norris Memorial Garden with full military honors at graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

