Mattie Virginia Scarbrough, Kingston

Mattie Virginia Scarbrough, age 88 of Kingston, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Lenoir City.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 8:00 pm in the Chapel. Graveside service will be held 11:00 am on Monday at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Online register book can be signed a www.frakerfuneralhome.net Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

