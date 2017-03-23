Obituaries
Katie Ruth Wright, Knoxville
Mrs. Katie Ruth Wright, age 55, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away
Wednesday, March 22, 2016 in Harriman, Tennessee. She was born December 9, 1961
in White Settlement, Texas. Katie was of the Church of Christ Faith and loved to talk
and make people laugh. She was preceded in death by her father, Jefferson Stanley
Young; and former husband, Larry “Lard” Wright.
Survivors include:
Sons:Steven Wright (Tiffany) of Harriman, TN
Cody Wright of Harriman, TN
Grandson:Hunter Wright
Mother:Mary Young of Harriman, TN
Sisters and Brother:Tammy Cook (Doris Mynatt) of Knoxville, TN
Lisa McConkey (Doug) of Athens, TN
Connie Edmonds (Tommy) of Harriman, TN
Jeffrey Young (Joann) of Niota, TN
And several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
Family and friends will meet on Friday, March 24, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. in the Millstone
Cemetery, Millstone Mountain Road, Cumberland County, Tennessee for graveside
services and interment with Cheryl Wilson officiating. Memorial contributions may be
made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at
www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs.
Katie Ruth Wright.