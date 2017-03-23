BBBTV12

Katie Ruth Wright, Knoxville

Mrs. Katie Ruth Wright, age 55, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away 
Wednesday, March 22, 2016 in Harriman, Tennessee. She was born December 9, 1961 
in White Settlement, Texas. Katie was of the Church of Christ Faith and loved to talk 
and make people laugh. She was preceded in death by her father, Jefferson Stanley 
Young; and former husband, Larry “Lard” Wright. 
 
Survivors include: 
 
Sons:Steven Wright (Tiffany) of Harriman, TN 
Cody Wright of Harriman, TN 
 
Grandson:Hunter Wright 
 
Mother:Mary Young of Harriman, TN 
 
Sisters and Brother:Tammy Cook (Doris Mynatt) of Knoxville, TN 
Lisa McConkey (Doug) of Athens, TN 
Connie Edmonds (Tommy) of Harriman, TN 
Jeffrey Young (Joann) of Niota, TN 
 
And several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.  
 
Family and friends will meet on Friday, March 24, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. in the Millstone 
Cemetery, Millstone Mountain Road, Cumberland County, Tennessee for graveside 
services and interment with Cheryl Wilson officiating. Memorial contributions may be 
made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at 
www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. 
Katie Ruth Wright.

