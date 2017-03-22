BBBTV12

Adrianna Renea Henrickson and her unborn son, Isaiah, Harriman

Adrianna Renea Henrickson, age 24, of Harriman, and her unborn son, Isaiah 
Hendrickson, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2017.  She is preceded in death 
by her great-grandmother, Wilma Jean Hamby; great-grandfather, Claude Ladd; 
and grandparents, Carlos & Mary Hendrickson. 
 
Adrianna is survived by her parents, Benita Hamby and Scotty Hendrickson; 
daughter, Kaydance Hendrickson; brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Jessica 
Hamby; niece, Leighton Hamby; grandparents, Randy and Brenda Hamby; 
grandmother, Julia Caraman, great-grandmother, Phyllis Ladd; and many aunts, 
uncles, cousins and extended family members. 
 
No services are planned at this time. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving 
the Hendrickson family.  www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

