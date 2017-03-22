Obituaries
Adrianna Renea Henrickson and her unborn son, Isaiah, Harriman
Adrianna Renea Henrickson, age 24, of Harriman, and her unborn son, Isaiah
Hendrickson, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2017. She is preceded in death
by her great-grandmother, Wilma Jean Hamby; great-grandfather, Claude Ladd;
and grandparents, Carlos & Mary Hendrickson.
Adrianna is survived by her parents, Benita Hamby and Scotty Hendrickson;
daughter, Kaydance Hendrickson; brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Jessica
Hamby; niece, Leighton Hamby; grandparents, Randy and Brenda Hamby;
grandmother, Julia Caraman, great-grandmother, Phyllis Ladd; and many aunts,
uncles, cousins and extended family members.
No services are planned at this time. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving
the Hendrickson family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com