Obituaries

Elsie Massengale, Morgan County

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Elsie Massengale, age 75, a lifetime resident of Morgan County passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the Lifecare Center in Wartburg. She worked at the Harriman Paper Mill for many years and at Frozen Head State Park for the last 10 years. Elsie was a fun-loving, happy person who loved being outside and dearly loved her job at the park. She enjoyed watching the UT Vols play football.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Flora Hall;

Sisters, Jenell Hall and Cecil Jean Hall; Brother, Omer “Bud” Hall, and Ex-husband, Ed Massengale.

She is survived by her sons, William and Eugene Massengale;

Brothers and their wives, Curtis and Glenice Hall, Ron and Joyce Hall, Robert and Gussie Hall,

Paul and Tracey Hall;

Sisters and their spouses, Carrie Bass, Edna Goodman, Rene Goad, and Shirley Cooper;

And many nieces, nephews, and cousins, neighbors and good friends;

Special friend, James Greene.

The family wishes to offer a special thanks to the nurses and staff at the Lifecare Center and to Amedysis Hospice for the excellent care they gave to Elsie.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 from 1-2:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs. Interment will follow in Estes Cemetery, Coalfield with Bro. Mark Ollis officiating.

Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Massengale Family.

Online condolences can be made at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

