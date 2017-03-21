BBBTV12

Linda Lou Stedam, Lancing

Mrs. Linda Lou Stedam, age 69 of Lancing, went home to be with the Lord on 
Sunday March 19, 2017. Linda was born in Anderson, Indiana November 2, 1947 
to the late Raymond and Dorothy Williams. Although she lived in Lancing for over 
30 years, Indiana was always her home. Linda was a devoted wife, a supportive 
mother and the best grandmother. She worked for over 30 years at Partners Pizza 
in Wartburg, where she gained the hearts of so many in our community. She loved 
going on vacation with her family; from Guntown Mountain, the Dixie Stampede, 
Florida and many other places, but her favorite one of all was the girl trips to 
Hawaii. Linda loved sports of all kinds, but nothing came close to her love of 
basketball. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for someone she cared about, she 
worked 7 days a week just so she could make sure the ones she loved could have 
everything they needed and more. However, you can’t talk about Linda without 
mentioning Coca Cola. For the rest of us, water is a necessity of life, but for Linda, 
she had to have her Coca Cola. 
 
She is survived by her husband: Les Stedam. 
Two sons and daughter-in-law: Mike and Freda Stedam, and Mark Stedam. 
Two granddaughters: Kayla Martin and Leah Stedam. 
Two great grandchildren: Marleigh Stedam, and Emory Martin excepted in May. 
One brother and sister-in-law: Fred and Georgeann Williams. 
Several brother and sisters-in-law, countless nieces and nephews and many 
friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends Friday March 24, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at 
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 PM with 
Pastor Randy Griffis and Rev. Charles Webb officiating. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 
 
 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburgin charge of arrangements.

