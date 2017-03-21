Linda Lou Stedam, Lancing

Mrs. Linda Lou Stedam , a ge 69 of Lancing , went home to be with the Lord on

Sun d ay March 19, 2017 . Linda was born in Anderson, Indiana November 2, 1947

to the late Raymond and Dorothy Williams. Although she lived in Lancing for over

30 years, Indiana was always her home. Linda was a devoted wife, a supportive

mother and the best grandmother. She worked for over 30 years at Partners Pizza

in Wartburg, where she gained the hearts of so many in our community. She loved

going on vacation with her family; from Guntown Mountain, the Dixie Stampede,

Florida and many other places, but her favorite one of all was the girl trips to

Hawaii. Linda loved sports of all kinds, but nothing came close to her love of

basketball. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for someone she cared about, she

worked 7 days a week just so she could make sure the ones she loved could have

everything they needed and more. However, you can’t talk about Linda without

mentioning Coca Cola. For the rest of us, water is a necessity of life, but for Linda,