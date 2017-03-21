Obituaries
Linda Lou Stedam, Lancing
Mrs. Linda Lou Stedam, age 69 of Lancing, went home to be with the Lord on
Sunday March 19, 2017. Linda was born in Anderson, Indiana November 2, 1947
to the late Raymond and Dorothy Williams. Although she lived in Lancing for over
30 years, Indiana was always her home. Linda was a devoted wife, a supportive
mother and the best grandmother. She worked for over 30 years at Partners Pizza
in Wartburg, where she gained the hearts of so many in our community. She loved
going on vacation with her family; from Guntown Mountain, the Dixie Stampede,
Florida and many other places, but her favorite one of all was the girl trips to
Hawaii. Linda loved sports of all kinds, but nothing came close to her love of
basketball. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for someone she cared about, she
worked 7 days a week just so she could make sure the ones she loved could have
everything they needed and more. However, you can’t talk about Linda without
mentioning Coca Cola. For the rest of us, water is a necessity of life, but for Linda,
she had to have her Coca Cola.
She is survived by her husband: Les Stedam.
Two sons and a daughter-in-law: Mike and Freda Stedam, and Mark Stedam.
Two granddaughters: Kayla Martin and Leah Stedam.
Two great grandchildren: Marleigh Stedam, and Emory Martin excepted in May.
One brother and sister-in-law: Fred and Georgeann Williams.
Several brother and sisters-in-law, countless nieces and nephews and many
friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Friday March 24, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 PM with
Pastor Randy Griffis and Rev. Charles Webb officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, in charge of arrangements.