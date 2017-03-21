Obituaries

Harlan Davis Whitehead, Clinton

Harlan Davis Whitehead, age 94 of Clinton passed away on March 20, 2017 at Park West Medical Center. He was the son of Raymond H. and Marion E. Whitehead and was born September 9, 1922 in Lawrence, Massachusetts. He graduated from Edward F. Searles High School in 1940 and was a member of the orchestra and marching band. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1944 where he received a B.S. in chemical engineering and was a member of the UNH Band, ice hockey team, and lacrosse teams, Lambda Chi Alpha and Alpha Chi Sigma fraternities. From February 1944 to July 1944 he worked for Shell Oil Company in Deer Park, Texas. He joined the United States Army in 1944 and was assigned to the Special Engineering Detachment (SED) at the Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge, TN. Harlan was discharged from the Army in 1946 and went back to work at Y-12 as a civilian. While at Y-12 he received a patent for solar panel paint and an IRA 100 award for the same. He retired from Y-12 in 1984 as Group Leader of The Adhesives and Plastics Group of the Development Division.

In 1946 he married his lifelong companion, Betty Carden. He was member of the Clinton Jaycees and the Clinton Lions Club. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball, helping with the Boy Scouts, gardening, fishing, and golf.

He is survived by:

Sons…. Dave and Jean Whitehead of Knoxville, TN

Scott and Valarie Whitehead of Ten Mile, TN

Steve and Judy Whitehead of Oak Ridge, TN

Daughters….. Cathy and Jerry McCumber of Avondale Estates, GA

Grandchildren….. Emily and Scott Boomershine of Buford, GA

Anne and Craig Warren of Knoxville, TN

Mark and Lynn Whitehead of Knoxville, TN

Jeremy Whitehead of Ten Mile, TN

Taylor Whitehead of Ten Mile, TN

Eric Jensen of Sandy Springs, GA

Ben and Allison McCumber of Jackson, GA

Mary Melson and Hunter of Onancock, VA

Great grandchildren… Audrey, Elise, Isaiah, Will, Claire, Julia, Zack, Grant, Ethan, Brad, Harper Anne, Julian, Ryan, Quinn, and Leighton

Brother…………. Raymond Whitehead, Jr. and Betty

Sister……………. Lois Lowry

The family will receive friends 3:00-4:00 pm, Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow. His graveside will follow his funeral at the Grandview Memorial Garden with full military honors at graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

